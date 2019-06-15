CEDAR RAPIDS — Members of the Waukee Lions Club attended the Iowa Lions State Convention in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 8. During the convention, Josh Larson, treasurer of the Waukee Lions Club was awarded the 2019 Lions of Iowa Spark Plug Award.

The Spark Plug Award honors Lions who give a spark to a Lions project, club or district. Its purpose is to recognize and encourage emerging Lion leaders for their energy, creativity and inspiration to others.

“I was honored to be presented with this award,” Larson said. “It was incredibly exciting to see Lions from across the state of Iowa recognize our new club in Waukee and I’m looking forward to the impact we’ll make here in the community.”

Over the last year, Larson has led the way in helping develop the identity of the Waukee Lions Club. Early on, he led an exercise that helped members determine what community service projects were most important to them. More recently, he has begun planning social gatherings for members to get to know each other more outside of regular meeting times.

“I can’t say enough about the impact Josh has had on our club,” said Waukee Lions President, Clint Cole. “Josh has gone above and beyond the call of duty to get all of us more engaged so we can make an even bigger impact on our great, local community. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award.”

For his efforts, Larson also received an honorary pin from Lions Club Past International President, Jimmy Ross.

The Waukee Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Waukee Community Center. For more information about membership, contact Waukee Lions Club President, Clint Cole at Colezy24@gmail.com.