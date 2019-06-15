Belle Cleaveland, 98, of Boone was nominated by Modern Woodsman as ‘Hometown Hero’ after some careful consideration and selection,.

The recipient has to qualify as an icon in the community, they have a quality about themselves that is worthy of recognizable and honorable.

“She’s easily qualified and deserving of the award,” said Sandy Madden, of Modern Woodsman.

Cleaveland is the tenth person to win this award, due to her list of accomplishments and dedication to the community that she inhabits.

Once serving as the President of Lincoln school, 4-H President, Easter Seals volunteer, taught adult education and all worked with the Boone City Council PTA and she even crafts quilts two years away from 100-years-old. Modern Woodsman was fairly confident that she was more than deserving on the award.

After earning the title of ‘Hometown Hero’ she had a decision to make. Which organization in Boone did she want to donate her 100 dollar check to.

She chose to hand over her winnings to the Boone Historical Center, because of her belief in the preservation of Boone history.

“I want to help continue to what Boone has going for it,” Belle said. “History is what shapes the world we live in.”