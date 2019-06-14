Piper Monson will be making her broadway debut June 24 at the Jimmy Awards in New York City!

Tony Award-Winner Ben Platt will host the 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony on Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan. The awards show will be live-streamed and Lourdes Central Catholic will host a watch party at The Golf Club at Table Creek, 5633 I Rd.

Reservations are required. Call 402-873-7710 to reserve your spot. A $5 meal will be served that night, and the bar will be open.

Featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances, the competition will feature 86 high school students from 43 regional programs across America. Nominees will be vying for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. This year, more than 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students are participating in the events leading to the Jimmys Awards ceremony.

National High School Musical Theatre Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a ten-day professional training intensive with New York University Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

For more information about the awards, visit https://www.jimmyawards.com/