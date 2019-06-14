Hunters have until July 5 to apply for a 2019-2020 multispecies lottery permit. Two types of permits are available: Super Tag and Combo.

The Super Tag permit is valid in 2019 and 2020 for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.

One Super Tag permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for residents/nonresidents. Persons may apply for the residents-only permit once per year for $25. Persons may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.

The Combo permit is valid in 2019 and 2020 for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.

One Combo permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for nonresidents only. Qualifying persons may apply multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.

Mail and over-the-counter applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. on July 5. Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on July 5. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply.