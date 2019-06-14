The Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce’s Community Development Committee is bringing back the “Cutest Doggie Contest” to raise funds for their annual scholarship!

The 2019 “Cutest Doggie Contest” will run from July 10 through July 24. Winners will be announced at the annual Lemon Days shopping event in downtown Nebraska City on July 28.

First, Second, and Third Place winners will be determined by a money vote. Photos of each entrant will be on display at local banks, along with a jar. The public can vote for their favorite dog by depositing money in that dog’s jar. The dog with the most money will be named the “Cutest Doggie.”

Each year, the NCTC Community Development Committee awards two $1,000 scholarships to a graduating senior from the Nebraska City area. Scholarship winners are announced at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January.

Questions about the “Cutest Doggie” contest can be directed to the NCTC office at 402-873-6654.