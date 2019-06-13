The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues to take immediate action to restore and open roads and bridges damaged by catastrophic flooding. NDOT will be holding several open house public meetings to share information about its flood recovery plan and Emergency Relief (ER) projects in response to the historic flooding in March 2019.

The District 1 Flood Recovery Meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Kimmel Conference Room, 5995 G Rd.

Restoring safe and efficient travel of Nebraska’s Highways is NDOT’s top priority through temporary emergency relief and permanent solutions. The open house will feature informational displays and handouts including project details and timelines with NDOT representatives available to help answer questions about flood recovery efforts.