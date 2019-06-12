The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, is joining public libraries nationwide in offering free strength training workouts for older adults. Two introductory sessions will be offered this month on Tuesday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m.

Both sessions will be held in the Kimmel Gallery and will last approximately 45 minutes.

Attendees are invited to being a set of 2- or 3-pound dumbbells, a stretch band, and water to drink.

Classes are taught by a Certified Geri-Fit instructor.

Geri-Fit is a 45-minute evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults. Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights. The program is open to older adults of all ages and fitness levels.

For more information, contact Denise Davis at (402) 873-5609.