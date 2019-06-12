Hyllis Handsaker, age 95 of Story City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bethany Life Communities in Story City.

Funeral service for Hyllis Handsaker will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, at the Salem Lutheran Church rural Radcliffe. Burial will be in the Radcliffe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 14, at the Bethany Life Chapel in Story City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church rural Radcliffe.

