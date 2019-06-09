The Survivors’ Lap started off the 2019 Relay for Life of Otoe County at Hidden Falls RV Park on Saturday, June 8. Twelve teams took part in this year’s relay, which was the 22nd such event held in the county. As of the time this issue of the paper went to press, the teams had raised $34,788 for cancer research. Look for updated fundraising totals in a future issue of the News-Press.



