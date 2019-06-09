Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites the public to attend the 2019 Downtown Summer Movie Series. The Series continues Saturday, June 15, with Smallfoot. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

June 22, Peter Rabbit

June 29, Despicable Me 3



July 6, NO MOVIE—Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks at Steinhart Park

July 13, Beauty and the Beast (2017 version)

July 20, Coco

July 27, Paddington

August 3, Ralph Breaks the Internet

The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City on Saturdays in the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee.

The Downtown Summer Movie Series is sponsored by the Nebraska City Ministerial Association.