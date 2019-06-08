WEST POINT, N.Y.— Cadet Jennifer Nicole Behn, daughter of Jerry and Dennise Behn of Boone, Iowa, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, May 25.

Behn graduated from Boone High School in 2014. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in Information Technology. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Signal Corps branch.

The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to education, train and inspire the corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honored, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.

