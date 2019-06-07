U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined a bipartisan Senate delegation to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6. Fischer also took part in the official ceremony at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer with President Donald J. Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It is truly amazing to visit Normandy and honor our service members on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. My father served in World War II. Two of my uncles received Bronze Star Citations for their brave service in the European Theater. Our nation is forever grateful for the service, dedication, and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation,” said Senator Fischer.

The June 6 ceremony had an attendance of over 150 veterans, as well as members of the U.S. and French military, elected officials, and other dignitaries.

Additionally, the delegation met with General Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) made the following statement today at the ceremony honoring the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

“Today, along with Members of Congress, President Trump, foreign dignitaries, veterans and their families, I was deeply honored to be in Normandy, France, commemorating the 75thAnniversary of D-Day,” Fortenberry said.

“We must never forget the heroic sacrifices made by those who gave everything, as the future of civilization hung in the balance. On the hallowed beaches of this French coastal province, 156,000 soldiers participated in the largest seaborn invasion in history, as the Unites States and our allies fought to liberate Europe from the tyranny of Nazism.” Fortenberry added.

“Today, as we honored those who lost their lives, we also greeted and thanked the veterans who traveled to France to be a part of today’s ceremony. Their stories, remarkable fortitude, and humble courage serve as a reminder of what truly is ‘The Greatest Generation.’” Fortenberry said.