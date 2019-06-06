Trails West Day at Old Freighters Museum is an annual event celebrating the history of the freighting industry and the westward trails.

Come join in the festivities on Saturday, June 8th, from 10am to 4pm. This year’s event will feature living history demonstrations, hands-on kids’ activities, and live musical performances throughout the day by Dr. Dan Holtz.

Nebraska Through Song and Story by Dr Dan Holtz celebrates and commemorates people, places, and events in Nebraska history through stories, historic folk songs and his own original musical compositions. Accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica, Dr. Holtz tells of Nebraska’s early-day settlers; Overland Trail Pioneers; Bullwhackers; Pony Express riders; Susan LaFlesche Picotte, the first Native American to become a medical doctor; and more recent events and people such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and the great blizzard of 1949.

A native Nebraskan and emeritus professor of English from Peru State College, Holtz enjoys sharing insights about some of the many things which make Nebraska unique.

This event is made possible by a grant from our local Walmart.