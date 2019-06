Saturday with a Soldier will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Visitor Center, 100 Valmont Dr.

Come enjoy a free expedition with our soldiers! They will be giving demonstrations and interpretations of various exhibits around the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center. Kids can dress up in look-alike uniforms. Great photo opportunities.

The Living History Corps provides free demonstrations