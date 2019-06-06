The Fort Madison City council approved a deal with American Cruise Lines on Tuesday

FORT MADISON — The Fort Madison City Council approved a contract this week with American Cruise Lines to bring its boats to the city’s riverfront.

The city had been in talks with Viking Cruise Lines, and according to City Manager David Varley, those talks will continue.

“We didn’t say no to Viking, we said yes to American,” Varley said Wednesday.

As part of its contract with American, the city would have to do repairs on the city-owned docks. The repairs would cost between $30,000 and $40,000, and American would pay $15,000 of that cost.

When American vessels make port calls in Fort Madison, the company will pay a rate of $1 per passenger to dock in Fort Madison. There will be between 10 and 30 dockings in each year, with about 170 passengers on each ship.

“It wouldn’t take long for us to make our money back,” Varley said.

Talks will continue with Viking. Varley said the dock Viking Cruise Lines would use will be different than the one to be used by American. The city would have to construct a second dock for Viking, at an estimated cost of about $1.7 million. The city is in discussions with Viking to determine how the cost could be split.

In other business, Fort Madison residents will see a rate increase on their sewer bills after a vote by the council.

All customers will see an increase a 21% increase on their base sewer charge.

“I think my numbers are workable,” Jeff Helling, the wastewater treatment facility manager, told the council.

The base service charge would increase from $21 to $25.50. For non-monitored customers, the volume charge would also increase by 20 cents per 1,000-gallon increase in July, followed by a 15-cent increase in July 2020.

There was a discussion about increasing the sewer rates at a rate of 6 % for two years and a 3 % increase for several years. Another potential option would have been a 3 % increase every six months for two years, rather than 6 % every year.

The idea was to split up the increase over a number of years so to decrease the sticker shock to sewer customers. The problem with this approach, Helling explained, is that it's not about the rate, it is about the money needed to pay for the city’s sewer separation project.

Fort Madison is currently under a mandate from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to separate its storm and sanitary sewer systems. The estimated cost of that separation is $15 million.

The rate increases would help to pay for this change, while also helping the city make payments toward a sewer bond to upgrade the sewer treatment plant.