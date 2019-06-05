The first shipment of Pella replacement windows for the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project is set to arrive on Friday, June 7.
Installation is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 10, and to conclude in July.
During the installation period, the Nebraska City Farmer’s Market will be relocated onto 8th Street between 1st Corso and the alley.
