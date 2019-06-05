Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., announces “Roads, Bridges and Viaduct Update” is the topic for the Wednesday, June 12, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Facilities and Construction Manager Marty Stovall, City Councilman Vic Johns and City Administrator Grayson Path as they give us some updates and project timelines.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Hot Topics is held at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.