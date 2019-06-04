Weekly Question from the Boone Community School District

QUESTION: Are service dogs allowed in school?

ANSWER: The Boone Community School District supports the use of service animals as an intervention strategy recognized as an aid to children with disabilities. The district shall allow the use of qualified service animals to accompany individuals with disabilities in all areas of district buildings where the public is normally allowed to go. This can include classrooms, cafeteria and school buses. Individuals with disabilities are people who have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. Service animals are specially trained or in the process of being trained to assist a person with a disability.

Service dogs must be:

current on all required vaccinations.

be under control of the handler at all times while on district grounds. Under control means harnessed, leashed or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the animal’s work, in which case under voice or other directive control.

Trained to perform a specific task in support of the individual with a disability.

The BCSD has not recently had a service dog in the schools, but this is a growing trend in support of students with disabilities, therefore, it is likely a service dog will be coming to the BCSD soon.