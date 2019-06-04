The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an ordinance during its meeting today that would help smooth out details for RAGBRAI.

The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Annual Bicycle Ride across Iowa will be coming into the county on July 26 and leave July 27.

The ordinance would allow RAGBRAI vendors to get permits through the Burlington RAGBRAI Committee without having to go through the county.

Vendors would not be able to operate in the county without an official permit from the Burlington RABGRAI Committee. Vendors also would not be able to sell anything glass, which the ordinance says would pose a safety risk.

The supervisors also will decide who will sit on the Airport Rezoning Committee. The Rezoning committee will work to update zoning ordinances in regards to the airport district, which is considered to be the two miles surrounding the airport.

The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. today on the second floor of the courthouse in Burlington. The meeting is open to the public and includes a time for public comment.