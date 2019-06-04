DONNELLSON — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a meeting regarding the delayed planting and prevented planting options currently facing area farmers.

The meeting will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa State Extension Office, 414 N. Main St., Donnellson.

While there was a window for planting some fields in April, there are still numerous acres of both corn and soybeans left to be planted.

Wet conditions combined with cool soil temperatures and some compaction concerns are preventing farmers from continuing planting progress.

There are many agronomic and financial concerns and considerations as the calendar turns to June.

June 1 was an early plant deadline for fully insurable corn crops. In addition, potential yields for both corn and soybeans begin a rapid decline post-May.

Discussion will include switching of hybrids or crops, acres of eligibility, record keeping, cover or non-cover crop and haying/grazing options.

The event also will focus on resources available such as ISU agronomic and farm management specialists, crop insurance agents and adjusters.

The meeting is open to all area farmers and agribusiness representatives. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Charles Brown at (515) 240-9214 or crbrown@iastate.edu; or Josh Michel at (319) 523-2371 or jjmichel@iastate.edu.