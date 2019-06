The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, is planning a Meme Party as its first Summer Teen Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

The event will feature the opportunity to make a tote bag featuring a classic meme (all supplies provided) and nachos.

The deadline to RSVP is Friday, June 7. Email mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com or stop by the library to make your reservation.