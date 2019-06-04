The Nebraska Country School Association will host its 2019 conference July 19 and 20 at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City.

Friday events will include a "Pure Nebraska" tour of country schools hosts Jon and Taryn Vanderford have visited. The Vanderfords, and a panel of country school teachers, will also host a question-and-answer session on Friday.

Karen Keehr of the Nebraska State Historical Society will share her expertise on preserving photos and documents.

Ardis and Suzi Yost will present the history of North Star School near Red Cloud. Ardis is a long-time country school teacher who is honored on the "One Room, One Teacher" wall at the College of Education at University of Nebraska, Kearney.

Gloria Christiansen will discuss the efforts underway to preserve an Antelope County country school.

Friday events also include a presentation on the Freeman School program at Homestead National Monument, and a history of the Fairview School in Brownville, which now houses the Schoolhouse Art Gallery.

Saturday will feature a tour that will include stops at Rock Bluff School south of Plattsmouth, Bloom Where You're Planted Farm Schoolhouse in Avoca, and the Murdock School. Lunch will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock.

Online registration is available at www.nebraskacountryschoolassociation.org.