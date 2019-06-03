N

ebraska State Patrol (NSP) Sergeant Ben Schropfer captured first place honors and Trooper John Hadaway finished as runner-up in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held May 31-June 1 in Grand Island. This marks the fifth time Schropfer has won the event.

Sergeant Schropfer is a 14 year veteran of NSP, stationed in Nebraska City, and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division. He has previously won the Nebraska Inspector Championship in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2016.

The Nebraska Inspector Championships are held each year as part of the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships. Each participant goes through a table-top exercise, various hands-on inspections, and a personal interview.

Sergeant Schropfer will now represent Nebraska at the North American Inspector Championships (NAIC) in Pittsburgh, PA, from August 13-17. Schropfer has twice previously claimed first place honors at the NAIC for Hazardous Materials/Transportation of Dangerous Goods and Cargo Tank/Bulk Packaging Inspection.

During the NAIC, inspectors from across North America area tested in a series of timed events, in which they demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.

In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards, and inspection procedures. The NAIC is held in conjunction with the American Trucking Association National Truck Driving Championships.