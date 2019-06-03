The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications for parks and other outdoor recreation facilities and amenities promoting outdoor recreation.

The grants are funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a program administered by the National Park Service for outdoor recreation projects. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, ballfields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, and park related support facilities. All projects must encourage outdoor recreation. Project sponsors must be a political subdivision, such as cities, county governments or Natural Resource Districts. The LWCF provides reimbursable matching grants for up to 50 percent of the project costs.

The LWCF was established by Congress in 1964 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations and to provide money to governments to purchase land, water and wetlands to benefit all. The primary source of revenue for the LWCF is from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Grant applications must be submitted Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 by 5 p.m. Information and application materials are available at outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf/. Approved grants will be announced after the January, 2019 Commission meeting. If you have further questions contact Schuyler Sampson at 402.471.5283 or schuyler.sampson@nebraska.gov.