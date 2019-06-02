MEDIAPOLIS — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a workshop on managing noxious and invasive plants.

Landowners and land managers are invited to register for the program set for 5 p.m. June 10, at Mediapolis City Hall. To sign up, call Holly Shutt at (785) 294-2004 or email her at hshutt@pheasantsforever.org.

Attendees will learn about a new troublous plant Sericea lespedeza which is an introduced perennial legume and becoming a more prevalent weed in southern Iowa.

Other plants to be discussed include teasel, Russian olive and honey suckle.

Dinner is being sponsored by the Mediapolis Savings Bank. Other sponsors include Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, Iowa DNR and Des Moines County Soil & Water Conservation District.

There is no cost to attend the workshop.

Individuals with disabilities should schedule attendance in advance to ensure proper accommodations are provided.

This includes, but is not limited to, such items as accessibility, sign language interpreters, Braille, large print or alternative print formats, and special dietary requirements.