FORT MADISON — Three people were injured Friday in a dog attack that occurred along Avenue C in Fort Madison.

According to a press release from the Fort Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Avenue C at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of a dog attack.

There, officers encountered a male boxer attacking a 33-year-old man in the yard of a home. The dog had to be shot to stop the attack.

A 5-year-old girl had been bitten on the cheek, and the man being attacked at the time of officers' arrival suffered multiple bite wounds to his arms and legs. A 49-year-old man also was injured, though his wounds were more superficial. He also may have suffered a stress-related cardiac emergency.

The three victims were taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital for further treatment, and the dog was taken to Park View Animal Clinic as evidence.

"Officers are currently continuing the investigatiion and putting the pieces of this incident together to determine what happened," Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig said in the press release.

More information will be released as it becomes available.