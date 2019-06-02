The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association applauded the Trump Administration for completing necessary actions that allow for year-round sales of E15, a 15% ethanol blend. Prior to today’s ruling by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), sales of E15 were limited during summer months. By eliminating outdated restrictions, consumers have a greener, less expensive choice at the pump throughout the entire year.



“E15 is approved for any vehicle model year 2001 and newer,” said Tim Scheer, farmer from St. Paul and District 5 Director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “This makes up over 90% of all vehicles on the road today. Additionally, E15 is the most widely tested fuel ever. Well over 4 billion miles have been driven on E15. It’s just a great performing, higher octane fuel that saves consumers money.”



There are many benefits of using E15. On average, consumers can save three to ten cents per gallon and also result in lower emissions, which improve overall air quality. In fact, a recent study by the USDA showed greenhouse gas emissions from corn-based ethanol are up to 43% lower than traditional gasoline. Additionally, because ethanol is locally produced, the industry supports local farmers and the rural economy.



“For years, the Nebraska Corn Board has partnered with retail fuel stations to help support infrastructure development,” said Scheer. “We want stations interested in offering higher blends of ethanol, like E15, to have financial and promotional support to provide more choices to consumers. I see today’s decision by the EPA as a positive step towards making E15 much more widely adopted by retailers and consumers.”



The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.



The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 40,000 dues-paying members nationwide.

