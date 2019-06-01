The Nebraska City City Council will host a public hearing on a request for $150,000 in Nebraska City Growth Funds to renovate a future steel fabrication space.

Waste Container Systems, LLC, which is currently located in Sidney, Iowa, would use the funds to assist in renovating and upgrading assembly, storage and shipping space, along with future steel fabrication space. This project will have an anticipated total investment of over $565,000.

Also on the agenda are discussion/action items on the following topics:

A request by Calvary Community Church to use the Sunken Parking Lot in the 700 block of Central Avenue for a Sunday morning worship service with booths and kids activities on Sept. 22;

Grant applications from local foundations in partnership with the Tree City Trail Committee for a total of $2.9 million over three years for the proposed trail project; and

Approval of the free 2019 Community Video Program Agreement with CGI Communications Inc.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.