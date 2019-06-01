The Iowa Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting at The Sidney High School Commons (2754 Knox Road) on Tuesday, June 11, to discuss proposed improvements to Iowa Highway 2, just east of the Missouri River in Fremont County. The project will provide for the construction of two new 1,097 foot and 40-foot pretensioned prestressed concrete beam bridges and the construction of new levee sections north and south of the roadway of the new bridges.

Traffic will be maintained along Highway 2 during construction via a staged construction. Levee protection shall remain in place during all phases of construction.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted using an open forum format. Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT at 800-289-4368 by June 7.