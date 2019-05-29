Nebraska City residents are invited to the second annual Nebraska City Community Picnic on Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The picnic will take place at Wildwood Park, located off Steinhart Park Road near Sylvan Road.

Grab your lawn chair and join fellow residents for live music, a public art project, free food, and a public display of safety equipment.

Parking will be available at Steinhart Lodge, Sylvan Road, and the last bays in the West parking lot and last two bays in the East paved parking lot at Lied Lodge & Conference.