Bethel UCC, 2400 Central Ave., will host its first “Gearhead Sunday” on Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Shine up your Hot Rod, Classic Car or Motorcycles and join the congregation for a 10 a.m. service, followed by a free-will lunch.

Afterwords, admire the various cars and motorcycles from River City Classics, the Christian Motorcyclist Association and others.

Attendees can cast a penny vote for “Best of Show” for Hot Rod and Motorcycles. Limited-edition shirts will be available for purchase, cash/check only ~ they’ll go fast! All proceeds go to the Bethel Youth program.