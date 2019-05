The Bentonsport Memorial Weekend Flea Market & Craft Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be vendors with flea market treasures, antiques, crafts and collectibles. Shops will be open with hand-made crafts, quilts, antiques and artisan work. A new woodworking shop will have its grand opening, and there will be strolling musicians throughout the event. Hot foods and baked goods will be served in the shelter house.

Bentonsport is west of U.S. 218 off Van Buren County J-40.