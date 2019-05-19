Throughout his four years in Ames, Upstate New York native and graduating Iowa State University senior, Wendell Lee has always felt out of place.

“You know I’ve walked up and down Lincoln Way, or any street in Ames, and I’ve had people move around me or walk across the street when I pass them,” he said. “And before I didn’t know if it was because I have a bigger stature and people find that intimidating. But throughout my four years, I’ve felt it’s more than that. At times I’ve felt unwelcome. Maybe people look at me and see this black kid, and they have their mind made up about me.”

Before her freshman orientation in 2009, former ISU graduate Diyva Chaudhary always knew she would stand out coming to Ames from New Delhi, India. She was worried that her cultural differences, her thick Indian accent and her-then tentative grasp of the English language would isolate her.

“I knew I would stick out, and I was aware of my shortcomings, but being in (Ames) highlighted that,” said Chaudhary, who spoke to the Tribune via video call from her native India. “I was a brown girl who couldn’t speak much English and it took me a while to find a group where I could express my culture that was in the (ISU). But in Ames, it was not so good.”

Chaudhury said she spent four years watching videos on how to reduce the thickness of her Indian accent to fit in or find employment in Ames.

According to an April report by the Ames Human Relations Commission, there was an increase in discrimination-complaints in the city over the past year from 17 to 31, with 25 being in the area of employment.

Commission member Joel Hochstein said that a common trend centers around perceptions of race and color-based discrimination.

When ISU conducted a university-wide campus climate study to survey perceptions of the social, educational and professional environment to find areas to improve the campus climate, it was reported in April 2018, that minority groups such as Asian/Asian-American, Black/African-American, and multiracial undergraduate students all had lower perceived academic success scores than their white undergraduate peers.

An excerpt in the climate study stated that one respondent said, “Iowa State University is focusing much more on hiring what ‘type’ of person they need rather than the best person for the job. A specific gender, race, sexual identity, etc. so to appear to be inclusive.”

Lee, echoed those statements, and said, “I feel like the university tries its best to be inclusive, but Ames itself isn’t inclusive or diverse. There’s no celebration of other cultures, there’s no place to express and be yourself, and no sense of home here.”

In ISU’s Reginald Stewart’s second-floor office in Beardshear Hall, scribbled on various post-it, self-stick easel papers are a list of goals, ideas and prospective projects to implement inclusion and diversity in both ISU and the city of Ames.

“If you’re doing your diversity and inclusion work right at a higher-ed institution like ISU, you should have a consistent interface with the city,” said Stewart, the university’s vice president of diversity and inclusion who has spent 30 years addressing issues of access and opportunity in U.S. higher education systems.

When the Bay Area native took the position in 2015, he was aware of the challenge that laid ahead of him, and he didn’t want to be seen as the sole representation of the minority experience.

“I had to make sure to let partners know that I don’t represent the entire black community, but I represent one optic that’s tuned to the black community,” Stewart said. “I’ve had to go into a room full of mayors in Central Iowa and challenge them to not be happy with being a welcoming city or town. That’s the minimum. You need to be inclusive.”

At one of the first meetings he attended, which included representatives from the Ames school district, city departments and businesses, Stewart knew his role was to re-frame inclusion and diversity efforts as being mutually beneficial.

“We had representatives from different departments talk about the state of their organizations and what they were most proud of it, and at no point did anyone broach the topic of diversity and inclusion,” Stewart said. “The one instance someone addressed it, it was framed in the negative, which characterizes diversity and inclusion as a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Stewart searched for a way to unite the relationship between the city and the university, often referred to as town and gown, through diversity and inclusion efforts. He found inspiration in Greenville, South Carolina, where that city’s Chamber of Commerce held a diversity symposium. Through a partnership with the Ames Chamber of Commerce and the city of Ames, the idea grew into reality in Ames, and it held its first symposium called A Symposium on Building Inclusive Organizations last October.

“I think the real big takeaway is identifying that we couldn’t do the symposium from just the university’s standpoint, because who would come but university people?” Stewart said. “Before the (ISU Diversity and Inclusion Office) opened up, there wasn’t a point-person that people could go to pursue these partnerships and implement these diversity and inclusion programs in both city and university.”

Stewart said that measures, such as diversity and inclusion symposiums, climate studies and other missions done through the office and its partnerships, are to break down barriers for those who feel isolated from the city.

“The data (from the climate study) will tell you how people are experiencing the city and if people from underrepresented groups aren’t feeling included or a part of the city, because it can be hard to break in if you’re not from here,” Stewart said. “As an entity, being the university, the chamber or the city, you are responsible to creating the pathways for those groups to succeed and feel home here. Inclusion is clearing that pathway.”

Lee walked across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree during Saturday’s ISU commencement. In an interview with the Tribune last month, he said the moment would be bittersweet.

“I have enjoyed my time at Iowa State, and I received a great education and I made some great friends” he said. “But, I don’t know if Ames is a place I can call home. Or if its a place that wanted me to call it home.”