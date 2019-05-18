Increased road patrols planned in Iowa around Memorial Day

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Safety said motorists in Iowa can expect to see stepped up enforcement on roads next week for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

The increased focus on seat belt enforcement is part of the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign taking place from May 20 through June 2.

Memorial Day is regarded by many as the traditional beginning of summer. It also sees an increase in road traffic.

The department said there were four traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend last year.

2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police in eastern Iowa said two people have been killed and two more injured in an overnight shooting.

The Cedar Rapids police were called about 1:20 a.m. Saturday to the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of the city. Arriving officers found three people with life-threatening injuries in the shop's parking lot. Two of them were later pronounced dead. A fourth victim arrived at a local hospital in a separate vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Investigators believe the victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the store when someone approached them firing a gun.

Iowa police: 1 of 3 suspects in home invasion case arrested

KELLEY — Law enforcement in central Iowa said one of three suspects has been arrested for a home invasion robbery last year in which an 82-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

The Story County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old from San Antonio was recently arrested by police in Eagle Pass, Texas, on a warrant charging him with first-degree sexual abuse, willful injury, burglary, robbery and other counts.

Two other men from Ames, 20-year-old Manuel Balderas and 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez, have been charged with the same counts. Police continue to search for them.

Investigators said the three broke into the 82-year-old woman's home late at night in August, sprayed her in the face with a chemical, beat her and sexually assaulted her and took about $1,000 worth of items from her home. Police said the three also robbed a second home and stole that home occupant's car.

Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened

CHICAGO — The mother of a Chicago teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2010 said she's working with police regulators to reopen his case.

In the spring of 2010, two Chicago police officers fired three shots into Izael Jackson's back, killing him. Police said the 18-year-old senior opened fire on the officers as he fled a traffic stop. The department deemed the officers' version of events trustworthy and declared Jackson's death justifiable.

However, police noted they didn't find any fingerprints and didn't test DNA evidence from the firearm.

"How do you finish a puzzle and all the pieces aren't there?" Jackson's mother, Octavia Mitchell, asked. "How did my son's case get closed and why?"

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates accusations of police misconduct, said it would reopen the probe into Mitchell's son's death and review the evidence taken from the firearm if allowed.

Though COPA is an independent civilian agency, it requires the endorsement of Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to investigate. That police union contract bans cases from being reopened if they are older than five years unless the city's chief officer grants an approval.

"It's a toss-up," said Mitchell, who has boxes of legal documents stacked throughout her South Side apartment. "I just don't trust the police department."

The department will first "seek court guidance" on whether the samples can be given to COPA for testing, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The department declined to comment on Mitchell's allegations and gave no sign as to whether Johnson would grant his authorization.