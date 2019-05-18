Douglas Hanks and Eric Hanks of Hanks Chiropractic, Acupuncture & Auto Injury Clinic, 433 E. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, have received certification in acupoint physical medicine by examination from the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture. They have each achieved more than 450 hours of documented acupuncture training.

•••

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Melody Holtkamp as their April Employee of the Month. Holtkamp is a registered nurse in the Annex.

She has been with FMCH for 11 years. Holtkamp was recognized with a nomination including:

“This employee runs her area like a well-oiled machine. She ensures that her patients understand their treatments and sets expectations. She is excellent with the physicians and they rely on her expertise. This employee ensures that if you are covering for her you are prepared and can answer questions, they never make you feel awkward if you ask a question. She is what most nurses aspire to be.”

Holtkamp enjoys golfing or reading and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

The Employee of the Month is an initiative developed by the Reward & Recognition team. Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.