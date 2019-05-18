Thursday, May 16

The Diabetes Support Group is at 4 p.m. on May 16, at the Boone County Hospital in the fourth floor conference room. “Diabetes Distress” will be presented by Kathy Moen, RDN, LDN, CDE, Diabetes Center. For questions, call (515) 433-8624.

Saturday, May 18

Adults are invited to join the Contemporary Romance Book Club at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Ericson Public Library in the first floor fireplace room. Local Boone romantic Kristen Erickson Eckard leads this group and asks that members be prepared to share their favorite romance novel written by E.L. James with other club members.

Saturday, May 18

Ericson Public Library will be hosting special guest Mrs. Lisa Cook and her dog, Wrigley, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the children’s department for “Storytime with Wrigley.” Infants to age five will hear stories, spend time with Wrigley and make a craft.

Monday, May 20

Stop in for a Genealogy Workshop at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at Ericson Public Library. This informal, drop-in genealogical research program allows utilization of Ancestry.com Library Edition to investigate ancestors and family trees. This program meets in the fireplace room on the first floor, and laptop computers are available at the main desk. The library would like to offer this as an afternoon program in the future. Please stop at the main desk to indicate a preference of day and time.

Tuesday, May 21

Educating and Empowering U is at noon on Tuesday, May 21, at the Boone County Hospital. The program topic is “Elderly Injury Prevention.” Falls are the leading cause of injury in people over 65, but would you believe poisoning is a close second? Join Bill Diesslin, certified safety professional, as he discusses how seniors become injured and what can be done to protect them. RSVP by calling (515) 433-8470 or email sbehn@bchmail.org.

Tuesday, May 21

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, and welcomes knitters, crocheters and needle crafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the fireplace room on the first floor. Feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

Tuesday, May 21

The Book Discussion Group will meet to review “Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Ericson Public Library in the meeting room on the second floor. The June book selection is Coming Clean by Kimberly Rae Miller and is now available for checkout at the main desk.

Wednesday, May 22

A Scrub Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Boone County Hospital Atrium. Scrubs are from Valley West Uniforms. Sponsored by the Boone County Hospital Foundation.

Wednesday, May 22

Tweens and teens are invited to Anime/Manga Group at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Ericson Public Library in the meeting room on the second floor. Bring a friend, watch anime, play with the new 3-D Doodler pens and eat ramen.