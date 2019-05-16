WAPELLO — Members of the Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Wednesday their search for a new coordinator had become more difficult because all ten of the applicants for the vacant position were well-qualified.

The EMA held a series of interviews last week with the applicants and the meeting Wednesday was intended to review the applications and interview notes in an effort to either select a new coordinator or narrow the search down.

Before going into an executive discussion on the applicants, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who has been serving as the interim coordinator since the resignation of former coordinator Staci Griffin, asked the agency members how they wanted to proceed.

“We may not come to a decision tonight. I’d like to, but I’m in no rush. I’m used to the chaos now,” he said.

Turner went on to suggest if the EMA was not able to select anyone, perhaps the top two or three candidates could be selected and asked to return for a second interview.

Before making any decisions, the members agreed to go into an executive discussion on the candidates. Before making that move however, Turner updated the members on the status of flood recovery efforts in Louisa County since it received a presidential disaster declaration.

He said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel were now on-site and had established an office at the former Kilpeck Community Church, 17786 County Road X61. He said the office would be open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turner urged anyone who had been impacted by the flood to sign up for assistance, although he acknowledged some people he had talked to seemed unwilling to take advantage of that opportunity.

He suggested that might be a mistake.

“Anyone impacted in the slightest by the high water is encouraged to sign up, even if they don’t think they need help,” Turner said.

He explained anyone that misses the deadline could find later damage, such as mold or septic issues, and not be able to get any assistance at that time. Registering now would preserve their opportunity to turn in those future potential damages, Turner said.

He also reported the Red Cross would be distributing cleaning supplies and bottled water on Thursday at the site.