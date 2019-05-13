UMN Crookston student Mikayla Jones, Huxley, received an Outstanding Student Achievement Award, the Sport Marketing Association ASPIRE Case Student Competition Recognition and the UMN Crookston Essay Contest Award at a celebration of achievement on April 25.

Elena Hikiji, an Iowa State University apparel, merchandising and design major from Huxley, participated in the College of Human Sciences 2019 Entrepreneurship Showcase, May 3, in LeBaron Hall on the ISU campus in Ames. Hikiji’s idea, Queen of Spades, focused on a fashion boutique.

Luther College senior Kelli Emerson was inducted into the Luther chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at a ceremony held this spring. Emerson, daughter of Brent and Julie Emerson of Huxley, is a 2015 graduate of Ballard. She will graduate from Luther in May 2019 with a degree in English. After graduation, Emerson plans to pursue a Master of Arts in arts management at Queens University in Belfast.