By Logan Kahler

Tuesday

May 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The annual Awards Banquet for the Boone A&M FFA Chapter was held Friday, May 3, 2019 at Boone High School. Over 120 members and families were in attendance. FFA members celebrated the successes of the past year and conferred membership degrees at the banquet. Highlights included:


Star Greenhand Award: Megan Stern


Star Chapter Member Award: Gage Morain


Outstanding Leadership Award: Megan Osborn


Most Active Member Award: Brennan Lynch


Honorary FFA Degree: Barb Clawson


The banquet concluded with the installation of the 2019-2020 Chapter Officer team. The new officer team includes:


President: Brennan Lynch


Sr. Vice President: Gage Morain


Jr. Vice President: Joe Zehr


Secretary: ShyAnne Brogden


Treasurer: Ian Anderson


Reporter: Bria Schwind


Sentinel: Wyatt Carlson