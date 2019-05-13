Traditionally, the Nevada Alumni Banquet has always been the fourth Saturday of June.

This year, the committee in charge of the banquet has set the event for that Saturday, June 22, at Gates Hall. They are focused on keeping the alumni banquet tradition alive, and it takes more than just making sure it’s on the traditional date to do so.

Mary Jo Kellogg, one of the volunteers on the alumni banquet committee, said she and others volunteered in recent years to keep the tradition alive and see the banquet grow. “For a few of us it was a family tradition, having parents who graduated from Nevada High School as far back as 1933.”

Several years back, a group of alums joined together to form a new committee to improve attendance for the banquet. They’ve seen attendance improve each year since, and this year, they want to see that improvement again.

Terry Geerdes, president of the 2019 Alumni Banquet Committee, said he’s had fun serving on the committee after being invited three years ago by a classmate to a meeting. “I realized how important it is to keep this tradition alive. That is why I got involved.”

Geerdes said there have been so many improvements to the Nevada Schools over the years and the school’s athletic complex is second to none. “A new football stadium, Cub Hub apparel shop, a new baseball field and updated softball field, SCORE sports complex and the beautiful Tope Auditorium … Nevada is such a great community. For those who haven’t been back in awhile, you would be pleasantly surprised by all the nice facilities we have to enjoy.”

Geerdes also has come to understand the specialness of the Nevada Alumni Banquet. “You get to hear stories from other classes and reminisce with your own class about the good ‘ole days.”

Dianna Haley has gotten involved in the alumni committee in recent years and is glad she did.

“For a few years, the committee decided we were not going to go on much longer if we didn’t do something. Older NHS graduates from the 1930s, ’40s and even ’50s, were not able to come anymore. It hit us that the younger classes needed to be encouraged to try this event… We needed to get them interested or the NHS Alumni Banquet would not be worthwhile much longer. So I decided to try and help…here I am, my third year for this stint.”

Haley said she remembers back when as a senior in high school, all seniors were asked to attend this function after graduating. “I would say at least 90 percent attended and were given free meals if we did.”

She thought all seniors would always attend and keep the banquet going. “We never dreamt we could celebrate high school alumni on any other date (than the fourth Saturday of June).” Even on years that she wasn’t in one of the special (ending in five years for reunion classes), Haley said she and her husband, Ron, often still attended and loved visiting with many people they went to high school with from other classes.

Another alumni committee member, Sherry Bullock, a member of the Class of 1964, said her class has celebrated each five-year anniversary since graduation by coming back for the traditional alumni weekend. “We get together on Friday, play golf on Saturday, we’ve toured the town and walked through the new school, attended the banquet and ended the weekend with a get-together,” she said.

Haley noted that the banquet is a fun time to gather all the classes, but it doesn’t mean classes can’t have other separate get-togethers. “If you choose to go to a classmate’s reunion at a home or a venue like Indian Creek Country Club, you can do that after the (main) Nevada Alumni Banquet,” she said. “You will enjoy your evening.”

Geerdes said he takes his hat off to those who have been serving on the alumni banquet committee longer than he has, like Charlene Carsrud. “She wanted to see the Nevada Alumni Association continue. She, along with many others, has done a great job with the planning.”

Geerdes also wants to make clear to everyone that it doesn’t take a lot of time to be part of the planning committee or to share your ideas.

“What’s so surprising is that we meet just a few times to organize the event,” he said.

One special request of this year’s planning committee is that anyone from the classes of 1983 and 1984, who was part of the first softball team to go to state, comes to the banquet this year. “It’s a pretty special accomplishment.” One the alumni committee wants to honor this year.

Tickets are on sale now at State Bank & Trust in Nevada. For those who no longer live in the local area, you can call Mary Jo Kellogg at 515-291-0981 or email her: mjkellogg@iowatelecom.net to make ticket arrangements.

A social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Along with those mentioned in this story, others who have been involved in the planning process this past year include Betty Davis, Steve Collis, Corky Collis, Linda Griffith and Nancy Goosic Reiter.

Bullock added, “It takes one person (from each class) to work with the committee to pull off a successful, fun and memorable class reunion that includes the alumni banquet. I am on the committee to help that one person to celebrate alumni weekend with their class and keep this tradition alive.”