May is Preservation Month and the Heritage Trust is reviving its Burlington Treasures program honoring local efforts to preserve the city's existing environment.

Seven local property owners have been chosen to receive the honor at a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Bart Howard Room on the lower level of the Des Moines County Heritage Center.

Honorees range from a properly reconstructed retaining wall to a repurposed commercial building, adaptive reuse of a historic structure and two whole house restorations.

The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

The guest speaker for the evening will be Terry Eagle, curator of the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine. Eagle will talk about his efforts to heighten the image of the museum and boost tourism along the Mississippi River.

Numerous property owners were honored at Burlington Treasures ceremonies during the first decade of the 21st century, but the program fell by the wayside as other priorities took precedence, including getting Preservation Station established in its permanent home on Valley Street.