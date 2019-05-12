Ten eighth graders from Boone Middle School tackled many volunteer tasks on May 1 at the James H. Andrew Railroad Museum and History Center at the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. They cleaned museum cases, washed walls, vacuumed, dusted, washed windows, worked in the flower beds, cleaned out a railroad car and cleaned bathrooms in both the museum, railroad depot and crew house. Overseeing them were Darla Hayworth and Connor Doyle. The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad and Museum thanks them for their hard work in completing all of these spring tasks. Contributed photo