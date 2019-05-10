MOUNT PLEASANT — Re-integrating back into society after serving time can be daunting, but having the prospect of a job upon release can ease the uncertainty of the transition.

"My main worry is me trying to get integrated back into society," said Tran, an inmate at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility who will be released at the end of this month. Media covering the event were asked to use only the first names of inmates. "I don't want to be out there aimlessly. I want to have something when I can come home I can jump right on the ball, just basically pick up where I left off at."

That's why job fairs like the one held Thursday at the MPCF are so important. Armed with resumes and interviewing skills they have honed over the past several months working with re-entry advisor Terry Zmolek, inmates were able to meet Thursday in the prison's gymnasium with 20 potential employers and 10 service providers.

"This is just invaluable," said Zmolek, who is employed by both Iowa Works and the Iowa Department of Corrections, noting the event not only gives employers a chance to recruit employees, but it also helps inmates to work past their self doubt and into a productive future. "There are a lot of great guys that I work with. They already have the skills. They just need the opportunity to succeed."

Zmolek begins working with inmates when they're about six months from release, offering programs and classes that focus on soft skills, mock interviews, resumé building, job applications and job searches, and more. Of those who take advantage of those services, Zmolek said between 80 and 90 percent find employment within the first month of their release, though, he noted, most find a job within a week.

Team Staffing Solutions sets up a booth at each of MPCF's job fairs. Representatives speak with inmates about their resumés, work experience, what they want to do when they get out and what their interests are. Amanda Sanders, an account manager for Team Staffing Solutions in Mount Pleasant, said temp service agencies can help to bridge the employment gap between offenders and employers as people placed in jobs through Team Staffing remain employed through the agency for the first three to five months.

"I think that some of these companies, it takes the pressure off of them and some of that insecurity. It really reduces some of the fears with some of the employers. There is definitely still a stigma to offenders," Sanders said. "We personally feel like these individuals are coming out with a strong skill set."

Sanders also noted that having employment reduces the risk of re-offending.

"Everyone knows that having a job, having hope, having normalcy helps protect against them not doing well, failing, re-offending, so we just want them to know that they're valued employees to us," she said.

Not all employers were temp agencies. Representatives with West Liberty Foods had their eyes out for talent as well. Edgar Raceo, a corporate recruiting supervisor, and Lewis Boyd, an organizational effectiveness specialist, brought with them a tablet for interested inmates whose release dates are fast approaching that would allow them to apply online. They also accepted resumés.

"I think there's a huge benefit to giving folks a second chance on things," Boyd said. "A lot of these guys are looking to turn their lives around and get into a company that's going to help them succeed with that and grow. Those types of values, that kind of hard work, is obviously going to benefit us as a company. It's a win-win."

Boyd noted a large majority of inmates have valuable skill sets, such as in plumbing and electrical work, that they either acquired prior to or during their incarceration.

For Jehu, the job fair was a chance to reconnect with previous employers. He had been working with Carl A. Nelson & Co., which was represented at the event, prior to his incarceration. It's a job he would like to be able to return to upon his release.

"I think a lot of inmates feel like they don't have a chance after failing, so I think it's just a mental thing," Jehu said. "There are people in the community who will actually give you a chance, a second chance and work with you."