The Story County Master Gardeners Association’s annual Plant Sale Extravaganza will be held at Reiman Gardens parking lot on Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

Plants for sale include perennials for sun and shade, herbs and vegetables, Iowa natives, woody plants including trees, shrubs and Buck roses, container annuals, hanging baskets, strawberries, 2019 Hosta of the Year — Lakeside Paisley Print, All-American Selection (AAS) winning vegetables and herbs, and prefinished mixed containers.

This plant sale supports the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology Graduate Student Organization, the Graduate Student Horticulture Society, the Story County Master Gardener Association, the ISU Horticulture Club and Reiman Gardens.