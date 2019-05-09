The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building will soon have a fresh look, thanks to new windows and doors from the Pella Corporation.

Pella Trade Sales Manager Zack Heenan was in Nebraska City Friday afternoon to finalize details of the project, which will begin May 28.

The project will replace 122 windows and 11 doors in the historic building.

A donation from the Wirth Foundation made the project possible.

Heenan said he first heard about the project in July 2018 when the late Ted Beilman invited him to lunch and a building tour.

“I believed in what Ted was doing and wanted to be a part of it,” said Heenan.

“The passion Ted had was undeniable, and seeing the history here struck home for me,” said Heenan, who comes from a military family.

Heenan said one of Pella’s products, the Architect Series Reserve, has been designed for use in historic buildings.

Pella worked with the National Park Service, said Heenan, to create a window that looks authentic for a historic site and also provides current energy efficiency.

The windows, which are being created in Shenandoah, Iowa, will arrive in sections and be assembled on site in Nebraska City, said Heenan.

Project plans call for the windows and doors to be in place by July 4.

While the installations are taking place, the Nebraska City Farmers Market will relocate to 8th Street between the alley and 1st Corso on Thursday afternoons from 3:45 to 6 p.m.

The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building will be open during the Memorial Day Weekend. Ten Quilts of Valor will be presented to local veterans during the weekend.