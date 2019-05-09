Burlington’s bank account will be almost $1 million s lighter to start Fiscal Year 2020 after the City Council approved a budget amendment Monday.

The amendment for fiscal 2019 included $7.8 million in new revenue and $8.6 million in new spending.

The new revenue comes mostly from bond proceeds and transfers. The new spending comes from a variety of sources, including bond repayment

The council opted to refinance $6.7 million of sewer debt from 2010 and 2011 for the sewer separation project. The bonds become eligible June 1 for to repay or refinance.

Council members were presented a variety of refinancing options, with the new bonds reaching maturity in 2031 — the same time the 2011 bond would under the current structure.

Where the bonds differed were the call dates, interest rates and the amount of savings for the city.

The option that was selected, from Zions Banscorporation, had neither the best interest rate nor the most savings. JPMorgan Chase offered the best terms in those areas.

Zion Bancorporation’s bond, however, was callable at any date, meaning if the city wanted to refinance the bond again, it could do so at any time. The JPMorgan bond would have been locked in until 2031.

From there, the next-largest portion of the new expenditures and revenue are a series of transfers that amount to nearly $850,000.

“It’s just moving money from one account to another,” Stephanie Stuecker, the city’s director of administrative services, said.

Aside from the bond issue, the single biggest expense to the city causing a change was the new trash cart program.

The city changed to the new program in September, and according to city budget documents, the change cost nearly $500,000.

The remainder of the new spending is mostly directed at police, fire and public works.

The fire department ordered several new sets of turnout gear, and had expenses for training and for a third ambulance location.

Both the police and public works departments cited overtime in their lists of reasons for being over budget.

The remaining $150,000 went to community and economic development, city hall repairs and remodeling, and economic development.

The city’s cash on hand on June 30 will be roughly $1 million less than projected, but still will be nearly $2 million more than July 1, 2018.