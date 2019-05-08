The Ballard High School National Honor Society organized a group of high school juniors and seniors to start the planting process that will eventually be 13 acres in size for 2019.

The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes high school students who excel in academics, service, leadership, and character. At Ballard, in order to become a member of NHS, students must fill out an application that is reviewed by a group of Ballard faculty. This year, Ballard has 60 juniors and seniors involved in NHS. National Honor Society is an organization that places an emphasis on service and helping the community. That is what led Ballard’s NHS group to help out with Gardening for Good.

The Gardening for Good project involves raising and harvesting vegetables for the sole purpose of donating them to food pantries in Iowa. Last year, over 1,200 volunteers helped and over 180,000 pounds of fresh produce was donated. This year the plan is to produce over 200,000 pounds, all of which will be donated to food pantries.

The Ballard group of high school students was a great help and set a high standard for future volunteer groups. This was the first time we had a group organized by the NHS and we were very happy with the positive attitude and both quality and quantity of work the group did.

For more information about Iowa Gardening for Good and how to volunteer, go to https://www.iowagardeningforgood.com/.