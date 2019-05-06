RAGBRAI is the topic of discussion at today’s Des Moines County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will come through Des Moines County on July 26th and stay the night in Burlington before heading to Keokuk the next day.

Members of the Greater Burlington Partnership will attend today’s meeting to discuss their plans for RAGBRAI, including the theme and routes being taken by the riders.

GBP Convention of Visitors Bureau executive director Chelsea Leraud presented about RAGBRAI to the Burlington City Council last week.

RABGRAI riders will go through Burlington, West Burlington and Middletown on Friday and Saturday. This is the first time Burlington will be an overnight stop.

It is estimated about 20,000 visitors will be in Burlington for the occasion.

After stopping in Burlington, riders will then head to Keokuk for the final leg of the ride.

The supervisors also will look at a fireworks permit for Spirit Hollow Golf course on Fourth of July.

The Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. today in the courthouse. There is time for public comment.