Iowa egg farm sues over damage from bird flu disinfection

DES MOINES — An Iowa egg farm that killed millions of chickens because of a 2015 bird flu outbreak is suing companies hired by the federal government to disinfect barns.

Sunrise Farms said the chlorine dioxide gas and heat treatments used to kill the virus destroyed barn equipment, electrical wiring, production equipment and water lines. The company also says the structural integrity of its barns was diminished.

Max Barnett, the CEO of Sunrise Farms' parent company, South Dakota-based Sonstegard Foods, said he couldn't comment on a pending court case.

The farm confirmed on April 19, 2015, that its birds had the deadly strain of H5N2 bird flu. Officials from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division arrived within days and took over the cleanup and disinfection process, hiring several companies to complete euthanizing birds and disinfecting barns to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the 2015 U.S. bird flu outbreak, more than 50 million chickens and turkeys died or were destroyed. That comprises about 12 percent of hens that produce eggs people eat and 8 percent of the inventory of turkeys grown for meat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 87 percent of bird losses occurred in Iowa, the nation's leading egg producer, and Minnesota, the top turkey grower. Other cases were reported in Nebraska, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

The heat treatment used at some of Sunrise Farms barns was designed to raise the temperature to 120 degrees for a period of seven days. In other barns the government officials ordered the use of chlorine dioxide, a chemical known to kill the flu virus.

The barns were declared free of virus and eligible for restocking on Sept. 16, 2015, but court documents say the treatments destroyed equipment, electrical wiring and water lines, and left the barns' structural integrity diminished. Sunrise Farms claims its property damage required extensive repairs.

The company filed the lawsuit in March 2018 in federal court in Iowa, seeking to be repaid for the cost of repairs, interest, late charges and the cost of the lawsuit.

Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers that some officials say has contributed to a statewide shortage of educators

Starting June 30, the Illinois State Board of Education will put the Test of Academic Proficiency on hold as the agency considers alternative solutions to evaluate prospective teachers, The State Journal-Register reported. The current test has a 25 percent pass rate.

A lobbyist for the state's Board of Education says the agency has taken an impartial position on the bills.

Sponsor Rep. Sue Scherer said her bill would halt testing until 2025. People of color are at a disadvantage because the basic skills exam doesn't factor in life experiences or cultural differences, Scherer noted.

In the first quarter of the year, around 12 percent of African American students and 14 percent of Hispanic students passed the basic skills test.

"I've seen so many good teachers go by the wayside because of these tests that are not really doing what they're intended to do," Scherer said.

Jeff Vose, regional school superintendent for Sangamon and Menard counties, said he has seen new teachers put off by the basic skills test.

"That's the frustrating part of this process," Vose said. "To watch people ... get discouraged and disappointed because one test on one day is not allowing them to get into a profession that they desire to get into. One test eliminates their hopes and dreams of becoming a teacher."

Eliminating the "barrier" of the basic skills test could bring in more educators to fill these positions, according to Vose.

James Rosborg, a retired Belleville superintendent and retired director of the master's in education program at McKendree University, said he does not agree with doing away with the basic skills test altogether, though he called the existing exam "terrible."

Scherer noted removing the skills test won't lower teaching standards.

"(The best teacher) is the one who knew the content and cared about you," she said. "How do you give a test to figure that out?"

More people turning to Champaign County refugee center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A growing number of immigrants and refugees in Champaign County are turning to The Refugee Center for help.

Executive Director Lisa Wilson said she believes the 17 percent increase in recent months is tied to immigrants who have come to the center and are now letting family and friends in their native countries that they were made to feel welcome there.

Things are going so well at The Refugee Center — formally called the Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center —that it recently moved from Urbana to a bigger office at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District building in Champaign. And Wilson said that move should help drive the numbers up even more because many refugees and immigrants already use services provided by the public health district.