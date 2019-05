Parents and children can sneak a peek at Burlington School District preschools at any of four elementary schools — North Hill, Sunnyside, Grimes or Black Hawk — from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 24. Teachers and associates will be available to answer questions.

For more information, call the district administration office at (319) 753-6791 ext. 1409.